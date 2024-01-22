 Skip to content

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 22 January 2024

Update v1.3.0

Build 13235238

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I updated to version 1.3.0.

  • Updated the UI for the list of anomalies.
    　- Displays the total number of anomalies and the number captured.
    　- When clearing the game, highlights anomalies captured in that session in green, improving visibility of which anomalies were captured.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44815797/7230cc9c9a001da7838dfb503ef2aa90df2e4204.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44815797/9fc2b4b054cea1dc269746da8bbd5e1b26206e54.jpg)[/url]

  • Added several dummy capturable locations.

  • Added an axis inversion feature for viewpoint control, accessible from the settings screen.

  • Adjusted the capturable areas for some anomalies.

  • Made several material corrections.

  • Added and improved models.
    　- Bathroom
    　　- Added a drain.
    　　- Added rails at the boundary with the room.
    　　- Added a hot water supply port to the bathtub.
    　　- Adjusted the hole size in the bath chair.
    　- Added a lever to the washbasin.
    　- Added a model for the internal key of the toilet door.

  • Anomalies (spoiler alert)
    　- Addressed the issue where changes after capturing the "Closet Back Hallway" were unclear.

Changed files in this update

