Update v1.3.0

I updated to version 1.3.0.
- Updated the UI for the list of anomalies.
- Displays the total number of anomalies and the number captured.
- When clearing the game, highlights anomalies captured in that session in green, improving visibility of which anomalies were captured.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44815797/7230cc9c9a001da7838dfb503ef2aa90df2e4204.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44815797/9fc2b4b054cea1dc269746da8bbd5e1b26206e54.jpg)[/url]
-
Added several dummy capturable locations.
-
Added an axis inversion feature for viewpoint control, accessible from the settings screen.
-
Adjusted the capturable areas for some anomalies.
-
Made several material corrections.
-
Added and improved models.
- Bathroom
- Added a drain.
- Added rails at the boundary with the room.
- Added a hot water supply port to the bathtub.
- Adjusted the hole size in the bath chair.
- Added a lever to the washbasin.
- Added a model for the internal key of the toilet door.
-
Anomalies (spoiler alert)
- Addressed the issue where changes after capturing the "Closet Back Hallway" were unclear.
Changed files in this update