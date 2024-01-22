 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 22 January 2024

v6.0 - The Dark Lord

v6.0 - The Dark Lord

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the Dark Lord battle (it's pretty difficult)
-Added the Dark Lord as a playable character
-Bug fixes

More detailed post coming soon

