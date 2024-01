Share · View all patches · Build 13235176 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 06:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Modified the opening logo

Modified the flashlight

Added 2 scene interactions

Added N ghosts triggered by specific conditions (the triggering conditions for ghosts added in the future are basically unrelated to the main line items, which may be the idea for the time being)

I originally intended to add the effect of Dingdall light in various places to create volume fog

Putting it into the scene and finding it unattractive and unrealistic is a waste of effort!