Release Note – Update 1.0.0

Thanks so much for your support through Playtest. Today Funny Football is officially released along with a demo version. You can try the demo version first with the default game mode (controlling two football players by your two hands at the same time to against easy AI), then unlock other game modes including the local PVP mode by purchasing the full version after you make sure you really enjoy this game.

The following is change logs:

Adjusted UI layout to fit screens with resolution other than 1920x1080 better.

Replaced BGM with more inspirational ones.

