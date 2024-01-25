1.4.0 'META' [25.01.2024]
Pushing previous beta update to all users.
1.4.0-prerelease 'META' [22.01.2024]
More optimizations, new galaxy sizes, and provisional removal of half-added features.
Added
- Add: Map -> Map -> Duel map size - 50 stars galaxy.
- Add: Create Map -> Option to select duel stars galaxy map.
- Add: Create Map -> Recommended settings for duel stars galaxy map such as player count etc.
Optimized
- Optimize: Resource Manager -> Reworked to use multithreading for most monthly resource calculations.
- Optimize: Pathfinding -> Reworked to use multithreading for calculating routes, to reduce lag spikes.
- Optimize: Fleet -> Eliminated large lag spikes when moving fleets (on modern CPUs).
Fixed
- Fix: Start Game -> Does not open Ubiquity and spawns in the center of galaxy.
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Regular starbase labels appear huge.
Changed
Change: Resource Manager -> Space entity players no longer have resource calculations, reducing lag.
Change: Map Generator -> Star counts for each map size are now
100,
150,
200,
250,
300instead of
100,
200,
300,
400,
500for new games.
- 400-500 stars is impractically large.
- Double the smallest map size is too large of an increment.
- Galaxy visuals were generally poor on map sizes of >300 stars.
- Loading saves from old map sizes has been tested to work as normal.
Removed
Remove: Celestial Squid -> No longer spawns in galaxy, because it is currently too broken.
- The celestial squid may appear again when more bug fixes and polishes have been done.
Remove: Blue galaxy smoke from gold galaxy.
View changes from previous updates: newstarsgame.com/changelog.
