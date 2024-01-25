 Skip to content

New Stars update for 25 January 2024

1.4.0 'META' [25.01.2024]

Pushing previous beta update to all users.

1.4.0-prerelease 'META' [22.01.2024]

More optimizations, new galaxy sizes, and provisional removal of half-added features.

Added

  • Add: Map -> Map -> Duel map size - 50 stars galaxy.
  • Add: Create Map -> Option to select duel stars galaxy map.
  • Add: Create Map -> Recommended settings for duel stars galaxy map such as player count etc.

Optimized

  • Optimize: Resource Manager -> Reworked to use multithreading for most monthly resource calculations.
  • Optimize: Pathfinding -> Reworked to use multithreading for calculating routes, to reduce lag spikes.
  • Optimize: Fleet -> Eliminated large lag spikes when moving fleets (on modern CPUs).

Fixed

  • Fix: Start Game -> Does not open Ubiquity and spawns in the center of galaxy.
  • Fix: Ubiquity -> Regular starbase labels appear huge.

Changed

  • Change: Resource Manager -> Space entity players no longer have resource calculations, reducing lag.

  • Change: Map Generator -> Star counts for each map size are now 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 instead of 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 for new games.

    • 400-500 stars is impractically large.
    • Double the smallest map size is too large of an increment.
    • Galaxy visuals were generally poor on map sizes of >300 stars.
    • Loading saves from old map sizes has been tested to work as normal.

Removed

  • Remove: Celestial Squid -> No longer spawns in galaxy, because it is currently too broken.

    • The celestial squid may appear again when more bug fixes and polishes have been done.

  • Remove: Blue galaxy smoke from gold galaxy.

View changes from previous updates: newstarsgame.com/changelog.

