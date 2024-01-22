 Skip to content

Shadow BoXR update for 22 January 2024

V 0.1.33.1

22 January 2024

  1. Bug Fixes:
    • Improved custom content page scrolling stability.
    • Fixed online scores displaying incorrectly.
    • Greatly improved custom song downloading.
    • Added additional precautions to prevent getting stuck on loading songs.

  2. User experience improvements.
    • Added BPM, Recently Downloaded, and Song Score sorting options.
    • Updated scrollbars throughout UI to have the same look.
    • When Shadow BoXR encounters an error, it will now either prompt players to send error logs to 3PupperStudios LLC or if players have agreed to do so already, automatically send the logs.

