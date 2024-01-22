 Skip to content

Ratopia update for 22 January 2024

1.0.0051 Hot Fix

Build 13234955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

  • Fixed the issue where some Ratizens kept failing to find their path when using the railway.
  • Fixed the issue where the tooltip for the shortage of production materials was not appearing.
  • Fixed the issue where trading certain resources was causing errors.
  • Fixed the issue where the exit button was not appearing when using the Help page in the Menu window.
  • Fixed the issue where Spitters were appearing in every invasion by default.
    　　- Now the easy difficulty level will be appropriately easier.

We will continue to provide updates for improvements in the future, enhancing player enjoyment. Thank you all for the support.

