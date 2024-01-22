1.0.0051 Hot Fix

Bug Fix
- Fixed the issue where some Ratizens kept failing to find their path when using the railway.
- Fixed the issue where the tooltip for the shortage of production materials was not appearing.
- Fixed the issue where trading certain resources was causing errors.
- Fixed the issue where the exit button was not appearing when using the Help page in the Menu window.
- Fixed the issue where Spitters were appearing in every invasion by default.
- Now the easy difficulty level will be appropriately easier.
We will continue to provide updates for improvements in the future, enhancing player enjoyment. Thank you all for the support.
Changed files in this update