 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garlic Builder update for 22 January 2024

Update Notes for January 22

Share · View all patches · Build 13234932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug where the volume would automatically revert to 100 after crossing regions.
  2. Ensured that after each shortcut bar switch, the selected item corresponds to the item in the first slot.
  3. Fixed the bug where blocks could be placed in the tool shortcut bar.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2512921 Depot 2512921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link