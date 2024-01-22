- Fixed the bug where the volume would automatically revert to 100 after crossing regions.
- Ensured that after each shortcut bar switch, the selected item corresponds to the item in the first slot.
- Fixed the bug where blocks could be placed in the tool shortcut bar.
Garlic Builder update for 22 January 2024
Update Notes for January 22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
