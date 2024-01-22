【Lovely Games】Some minor update instructions

Some of the problems reported by everyone in [Hypnosis Card], which was launched on January 19, have been fixed!

The upper limit of cards in hand is increased to 16 cards

If the card's function is only to draw cards, it cannot be used when the number of draw piles is 0.

Card effects have been adjusted. The cards involved are: focus+, follow the trend attack, follow the trend attack+, forced calm, forced calm+, inner depression, inner depression+

Fixed some bugs

You can already update to solve the problem. If you encounter other problems, you can give feedback at any time and we will try our best to deal with it as soon as possible.

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.