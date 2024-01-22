Build alpha_v0.5.2

Hello @everyone this is probably one of the last builds I'll be sending to all of you who a few months ago signed in for the play-test alpha builds.
We're getting close the Hirocato demo release!! and for those who don't know yet Hirocato - The Delivery Hero will participate on Steam Next Fest during February. I'm insanely happy and nervous at the same time :sweat_smile: , this has been an amazing journey so far.
Without further ado, here's the change log, I hope y'all enjoy it :pray:
- Fully Spanish localization
- Scoreboard is now visible from route selection
- Improved controls layout (keyboard and game pad)
- New NPetCs added to the game
- New Options on the menu
- UI improvements
- Credits scene added
- Game end loop added
Changed files in this update