Cato Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Build alpha_v0.5.2

Hello @everyone this is probably one of the last builds I'll be sending to all of you who a few months ago signed in for the play-test alpha builds.
We're getting close the Hirocato demo release!! and for those who don't know yet Hirocato - The Delivery Hero will participate on Steam Next Fest during February. I'm insanely happy and nervous at the same time :sweat_smile: , this has been an amazing journey so far.

Without further ado, here's the change log, I hope y'all enjoy it :pray:

  • Fully Spanish localization
  • Scoreboard is now visible from route selection
  • Improved controls layout (keyboard and game pad)
  • New NPetCs added to the game
  • New Options on the menu
  • UI improvements
  • Credits scene added
  • Game end loop added

