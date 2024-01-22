ver1.51にアップデートしました

ver1.51

・We have extended the area of effect of the wand! We hope you can swing it at strong enemies and dangerous assholes.

I think the fixed orientation of R1 | RB and the ability to see which direction Liz is facing when the item window is thinned out could also be utilized when waving the wand.

・Added invincibility for the initial movement of the dash (step).

Weapon-only dungeons & the dash invincibility that came as a benefit when clearing those dungeons are enhanced.

The need for panning has decreased because ST decreases more slowly, but it is also recommended to keep ST high, because with ST high, there are advantages such as a shorter time after a dash before the next dash can be used.

The protection effect of the bag protection card is now applied to hypnotic items, ball rabbit type spirit stone attacks, and mimic items eaten. If you protect your bag well, you will feel safer!

・We have tried to reduce the overall number of enemy appearances. (Sometimes there are waves and they remain the same as before)

On certain floors, such as 60,70F, there will be a little more.