Supporter Pack Preload

A lot of code was changed to allow stickers in game and in multiplayer, so we decided to have a preload of the update to address any bugs affecting the main game before the sticker pack comes out.
Right now everything is feature complete and we are working on polishing, bug fixing, and testing before the release on Jan 25.
Now that we have the interface in here are some more details on how things work.
Sticker Sheets
Stickers come arranged on sticker sheets in different categories. You start with a few unlocked and can unlock more with sticker challenges.
Sticker Challenges
Solving challenges will either unlock new stickers or a whole new sticker sheet. After you unlock stickers more challenges show up using those stickers.
To solve a challenge use the clues to figure out how to solve the puzzle.
Cursor Trails
Cursor trails activate temporarily by pressing a button and leave a cursor trail behind for a short while. These can be used to celebrate or bring attention to your cursor in multiplayer!
There will be a number of different styles to choose from, like snow, smoke, butterflies, and puzzle pieces with their own unique animations.
Each style can then be further customized by changing the colors and selecting effects.
You can also set your player color that shows up on your cursor or in game chat!
Sticker Permissions
With all these stickers we figured people might want to be able to manage them in multiplayer, especially if streaming to a large group of players.
With sticker permissions you can limit how many stickers players can place, or restrict placing stickers to certain areas to keep the puzzling area clean.
*This interface is available to everyone even if you don't have the DLC.
Saving and Removing Stickers
You can save and load room sticker designs separate from the room design. You can also choose to clear all stickers in a room or only clear ones that other players in multiplayer have placed.
Sticker Details
Stickers in a room contain information on who placed them and when. Every room will contain a bit of history of your sticker and puzzling adventures :).
Stickers from Indie games will show a description and link to the game so you can check out all the awesome game devs!
All the Indie Game Stickers
We collaborated with a number of our favorite indie developers include stickers of their games! The response has been overwhelming and it's going to be so great to be able to show off our favorite games.
Here is a list of all indie game stickers included.
Make sure to check out their games!
adamgryu
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1055540/A_Short_Hike/
Ghost Town Pumpkin Festival
A cute spooky town where you can carve pumpkins and put your creations on display. Hosted for free every year around Halloween!
https://adamgryu.itch.io/pumpkin-carver
Ace Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430680/Clash_Artifacts_of_Chaos/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/22200/Zeno_Clash/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/434460/Rock_of_Ages_2_Bigger__Boulder/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/865680/The_Eternal_Cylinder/
Brace Yourself Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2073250/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/247080/Crypt_of_the_NecroDancer/
Cellar Door Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/241600/Rogue_Legacy/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1253920/Rogue_Legacy_2/
Clever Endeavour
https://store.steampowered.com/app/386940/Ultimate_Chicken_Horse/
Cockroach Inc.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/477/The_Dream_Machine__Full_Game/
Color Gray Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677770/The_Case_of_the_Golden_Idol/
Daniel Mullins Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/405640/Pony_Island/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/510420/The_Hex/
Debug Magazine
A beautiful physical print game magazine that focuses on indie games
https://www.teamdebug.com/magazine
Extremely OK Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/504230/Celeste/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2239640/Earthblade/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/251470/TowerFall_Ascension/
Failbetter Games
Fallen London
An amazing deep text based story game that is free to play in your browser! https://www.fallenlondon.com/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1769980/Mask_of_the_Rose/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/304650/SUNLESS_SEA/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/596970/Sunless_Skies_Sovereign_Edition/
Foreign Gnomes
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229380/Everhood/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1984020/Everhood_2/
Funktronic Labs
https://store.steampowered.com/app/427240/Cosmic_Trip/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/589040/Fujii__A_Magical_Gardening_Adventure/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1579880/The_Light_Brigade/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/761010/Wave_Break/
The Game Kitchen
All on board!
An upcoming VR board game platform! https://thegamekitchen.com/all-on-board-vr/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/774361/Blasphemous/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2114740/Blasphemous_2/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/284390/The_Last_Door__Collectors_Edition/
Heart Machine
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1534840/Hyper_Light_Breaker/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/257850/Hyper_Light_Drifter/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867530/Solar_Ash/
Hempuli
https://store.steampowered.com/app/736260/Baba_Is_You/
Herobeat Studios
https://store.steampowered.com/app/898890/Endling__Extinction_is_Forever/
The Indie Stone
https://store.steampowered.com/app/108600/Project_Zomboid/
MindThunk
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1571940/Ctrl_Alt_Ego/
Not a Sailor Studios
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1269950/Buddy_Simulator_1984/
Onion Soup Interactive
https://store.steampowered.com/app/746940/Nippon_Marathon/
Patch Magazine
A beautiful physical print game magazine that focuses on indie games
https://patchmagazine.co.uk/
Pocketwatch Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/286000/Tooth_and_Tail/
Positech
Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1410710/Democracy_4/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/41800/Gratuitous_Space_Battles/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/591370/Production_Line__Car_factory_simulation/
Powerhoof
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1170580/Acid_Knife/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/293780/Crawl/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1170570/The_Drifter/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/661940/Regular_Human_Basketball/
Puppygames
https://store.steampowered.com/app/336940/Basingstoke/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/247710/Battledroid/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/219200/Droid_Assault/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/93200/Revenge_of_the_Titans/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/203210/Titan_Attacks/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/219190/Ultratron/
Randwerk
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1671480/ABRISS__build_to_destroy/
Reuben
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1166940/Dead_Static_Drive/
Robot Loves Kitty
https://store.steampowered.com/app/238280/Legend_of_Dungeon/
Spellgarden Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303350/Sticky_Business/
Steel Crate Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/341800/Keep_Talking_and_Nobody_Explodes/
Changed files in this update