Supporter Pack Preload

A lot of code was changed to allow stickers in game and in multiplayer, so we decided to have a preload of the update to address any bugs affecting the main game before the sticker pack comes out.

Right now everything is feature complete and we are working on polishing, bug fixing, and testing before the release on Jan 25.

Now that we have the interface in here are some more details on how things work.

Sticker Sheets

Stickers come arranged on sticker sheets in different categories. You start with a few unlocked and can unlock more with sticker challenges.

Sticker Challenges

Solving challenges will either unlock new stickers or a whole new sticker sheet. After you unlock stickers more challenges show up using those stickers.

To solve a challenge use the clues to figure out how to solve the puzzle.

Cursor Trails

Cursor trails activate temporarily by pressing a button and leave a cursor trail behind for a short while. These can be used to celebrate or bring attention to your cursor in multiplayer!

There will be a number of different styles to choose from, like snow, smoke, butterflies, and puzzle pieces with their own unique animations.

Each style can then be further customized by changing the colors and selecting effects.

You can also set your player color that shows up on your cursor or in game chat!

Sticker Permissions

With all these stickers we figured people might want to be able to manage them in multiplayer, especially if streaming to a large group of players.

With sticker permissions you can limit how many stickers players can place, or restrict placing stickers to certain areas to keep the puzzling area clean.

*This interface is available to everyone even if you don't have the DLC.

Saving and Removing Stickers

You can save and load room sticker designs separate from the room design. You can also choose to clear all stickers in a room or only clear ones that other players in multiplayer have placed.

Sticker Details

Stickers in a room contain information on who placed them and when. Every room will contain a bit of history of your sticker and puzzling adventures :).

Stickers from Indie games will show a description and link to the game so you can check out all the awesome game devs!

All the Indie Game Stickers

We collaborated with a number of our favorite indie developers include stickers of their games! The response has been overwhelming and it's going to be so great to be able to show off our favorite games.

Here is a list of all indie game stickers included.

Make sure to check out their games!

adamgryu

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1055540/A_Short_Hike/

Ghost Town Pumpkin Festival

A cute spooky town where you can carve pumpkins and put your creations on display. Hosted for free every year around Halloween!

https://adamgryu.itch.io/pumpkin-carver

Ace Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430680/Clash_Artifacts_of_Chaos/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/22200/Zeno_Clash/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/434460/Rock_of_Ages_2_Bigger__Boulder/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/865680/The_Eternal_Cylinder/

Brace Yourself Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2073250/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/247080/Crypt_of_the_NecroDancer/

Cellar Door Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/241600/Rogue_Legacy/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1253920/Rogue_Legacy_2/

Clever Endeavour

https://store.steampowered.com/app/386940/Ultimate_Chicken_Horse/

Cockroach Inc.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/477/The_Dream_Machine__Full_Game/

Color Gray Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677770/The_Case_of_the_Golden_Idol/

Daniel Mullins Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/405640/Pony_Island/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/510420/The_Hex/

Debug Magazine

A beautiful physical print game magazine that focuses on indie games

https://www.teamdebug.com/magazine

Extremely OK Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/504230/Celeste/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2239640/Earthblade/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/251470/TowerFall_Ascension/

Failbetter Games

Fallen London

An amazing deep text based story game that is free to play in your browser! https://www.fallenlondon.com/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1769980/Mask_of_the_Rose/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/304650/SUNLESS_SEA/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/596970/Sunless_Skies_Sovereign_Edition/

Foreign Gnomes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229380/Everhood/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1984020/Everhood_2/

Funktronic Labs

https://store.steampowered.com/app/427240/Cosmic_Trip/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/589040/Fujii__A_Magical_Gardening_Adventure/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1579880/The_Light_Brigade/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/761010/Wave_Break/

The Game Kitchen

All on board!

An upcoming VR board game platform! https://thegamekitchen.com/all-on-board-vr/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/774361/Blasphemous/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2114740/Blasphemous_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/284390/The_Last_Door__Collectors_Edition/

Heart Machine

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1534840/Hyper_Light_Breaker/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/257850/Hyper_Light_Drifter/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867530/Solar_Ash/

Hempuli

https://store.steampowered.com/app/736260/Baba_Is_You/

Herobeat Studios

https://store.steampowered.com/app/898890/Endling__Extinction_is_Forever/

The Indie Stone

https://store.steampowered.com/app/108600/Project_Zomboid/

MindThunk

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1571940/Ctrl_Alt_Ego/

Not a Sailor Studios

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1269950/Buddy_Simulator_1984/

Onion Soup Interactive

https://store.steampowered.com/app/746940/Nippon_Marathon/

Patch Magazine

A beautiful physical print game magazine that focuses on indie games

https://patchmagazine.co.uk/

Pocketwatch Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/286000/Tooth_and_Tail/

Positech

Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1410710/Democracy_4/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/41800/Gratuitous_Space_Battles/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/591370/Production_Line__Car_factory_simulation/

Powerhoof

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1170580/Acid_Knife/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/293780/Crawl/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1170570/The_Drifter/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/661940/Regular_Human_Basketball/

Puppygames

https://store.steampowered.com/app/336940/Basingstoke/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/247710/Battledroid/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/219200/Droid_Assault/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/93200/Revenge_of_the_Titans/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/203210/Titan_Attacks/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/219190/Ultratron/

Randwerk

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1671480/ABRISS__build_to_destroy/

Reuben

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1166940/Dead_Static_Drive/

Robot Loves Kitty

https://store.steampowered.com/app/238280/Legend_of_Dungeon/

Spellgarden Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303350/Sticky_Business/

Steel Crate Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/341800/Keep_Talking_and_Nobody_Explodes/

Super Spin Digital

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1058830/Spin_Rhythm_XD/