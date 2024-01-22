Bug fixes & optimizations

**
ver 1.03r (2024/01/22)
- Added more visual feedback on construction.
- Added wall health value on craft description.
- Fix the issue where sometimes the cursor is disabled when opening the settings menu.
- Performance optimizations.
