 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruins of Majika update for 22 January 2024

Bug fixes & optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 13234494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

ver 1.03r (2024/01/22)

**

  • Added more visual feedback on construction.
  • Added wall health value on craft description.
  • Fix the issue where sometimes the cursor is disabled when opening the settings menu.
  • Performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902641 Depot 1902641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link