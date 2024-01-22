Patch Notes 0.9.1

Hello Gamers, Patch 0.9.1 is Here!

Note: 📢 indicates a change that reflects the feedbacks of the community!

🛠Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements

📢 Improved controls in the minigame 'Robot Factory'

📢 Fixed a black screen issue occurring intermittently when entering 'Final Game'

💬 Fixed invisible blocks appearing in the minigame 'Shield & Magic'

💬 Fixed invisible ducks spawning in the minigame 'Do Not Feed'

💬 Corrected an issue where scores were not displaying on player cards

💬 Fixed abnormal spawning of player characters in 'My Arcade'

💬 Resolved disconnection issues when joining password-protected rooms

💬 Added translation for the message displayed when no rooms are available to join

👾Known Issues

💬 Player character settings reset after reconnecting to the game

💬 Overlapping blocks in 'Robot Factory' minigame during 'Speedy' stage effect

💬 After clearing a stage, an issue where the player character slides while moving to the 'Bonus Game'

If you've encountered a bug or error not yet fixed or not listed in the known issues, please let us know! You can easily share your feedback through comments or the 'Send Feedback' button in the game.

We received various opinions and ideas from you after last week's 'My Arcade' patch. Your feedback is the foundation for making the game a richer and more enjoyable experience. We will continue to listen to your opinions. Thank you sincerely!

🕹️📺❤️❤️

