Desolation update for 22 January 2024

v0.7.4

22 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • You now need to hold to crouch instead of it being a toggle.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could not see anything if you crouched without holding an item.
  • Fixed a bug where you were not able to uncrouch.

