- Tweaked some things to be less frustrating
- Added easy mode, gives more checkpoints but disables win-game achievements
Here Goes Muffin update for 22 January 2024
1.1.0 - The Easy Mode Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1550113 Depot 1550113
- Loading history…
Depot 1550114 Depot 1550114
- Loading history…
Depot 1550115 Depot 1550115
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update