Here Goes Muffin update for 22 January 2024

1.1.0 - The Easy Mode Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13234356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked some things to be less frustrating
  • Added easy mode, gives more checkpoints but disables win-game achievements

Changed files in this update

