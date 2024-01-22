-
[Optimization] Save file optimizations (Possible fix for getting stuck on loading screen, items in fridger disappear, etc.)
[Update] Players who defeated gourmets and did not received their rewards will receive the rewards once they enter the game.
[Update] Service rating only appears on the serving player now.
[Fixed] Signboard fonts and colors doesn't get saved
[Fixed] Inventory items doesn't get saved
[Fixed] Thin items dropping to ground on large restaurant become unpickable
[Fixed] Issue where items in drawer start floating when you sell the drawer
[Fixed] Customers stacking in front of the large restaurant
[Fixed] Waiters takes plates from eachothers hand
[Fixed] Waiters won't clean dirts on the ground
[Fixed] Signboard customization menu fix for wide-screen monitors
[Fixed] Waiters go outside of the restaurant to wash dishes
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 22 January 2024
Hotfix 0.7 🌶️🔥
