Hotfix 0.7 🌶️🔥

[Optimization] Save file optimizations (Possible fix for getting stuck on loading screen, items in fridger disappear, etc.)

[Update] Players who defeated gourmets and did not received their rewards will receive the rewards once they enter the game.

[Update] Service rating only appears on the serving player now.

[Fixed] Signboard fonts and colors doesn't get saved

[Fixed] Inventory items doesn't get saved

[Fixed] Thin items dropping to ground on large restaurant become unpickable

[Fixed] Issue where items in drawer start floating when you sell the drawer

[Fixed] Customers stacking in front of the large restaurant

[Fixed] Waiters takes plates from eachothers hand

[Fixed] Waiters won't clean dirts on the ground

[Fixed] Signboard customization menu fix for wide-screen monitors