Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 22 January 2024

Hotfix 0.7 🌶️🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 13234320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Optimization] Save file optimizations (Possible fix for getting stuck on loading screen, items in fridger disappear, etc.)

  • [Update] Players who defeated gourmets and did not received their rewards will receive the rewards once they enter the game.

  • [Update] Service rating only appears on the serving player now.

  • [Fixed] Signboard fonts and colors doesn't get saved

  • [Fixed] Inventory items doesn't get saved

  • [Fixed] Thin items dropping to ground on large restaurant become unpickable

  • [Fixed] Issue where items in drawer start floating when you sell the drawer

  • [Fixed] Customers stacking in front of the large restaurant

  • [Fixed] Waiters takes plates from eachothers hand

  • [Fixed] Waiters won't clean dirts on the ground

  • [Fixed] Signboard customization menu fix for wide-screen monitors

  • [Fixed] Waiters go outside of the restaurant to wash dishes

