It's Only Money Chapter One Begins

Hey everyone,

As of now, Chapter One is deploying and going live. This is a major milestone and update for our team and for the game itself, but the train doesn't stop here!

The start of Chapter One includes:

New combat moves available at the Dojo

New Missions

A new UFO repeatable minigame with exciting rewards

An overhaul to the Homies system, which allows them to follow, fight and contribute to your misdeeds in the streets

New properties

A new Crookbook game that can be played singleplayer against your AI homies (or with friends online!)

Dr Powick brings player upgrades to the Undercity! Expanded wallet capacity? More carrying capacity? Teleports to your friends? You got it.

And our first Takeover mission, including a boss fight against Maude, the first of the Mayors lieutenants.

Various performance improvements across the hardware spectrum

And more!

Again, this is the start of Chapter One. We're settling right in on new content, bug fixes and of course, attacking the ever shifting performance target. To give new players an idea of how we approach It's Only Money, here's a quick summary of what we achieved and added throughout Chapter Zero (or you could check out our update history!) :

Our game and community mean the world to us, and we're going to keep on cracking. Shortly after the launch of Chapter One we're expecting to ship a few hot-fixes to alleviate any issues we missed while testing, then it's straight back into building and releasing more content.

We plan to post a new blog about how we're going to better approach our content pipeline going forward, and we think you'll all be excited for what we've got in store.

Thanks for waiting and if you're just joining us, Welcome to Rockhaven.

It's a weird place, and it's only going to get more bizarre in 2024.