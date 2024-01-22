 Skip to content

Tanxl update for 22 January 2024

0.2B82 Update

0.2B82 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13234213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  1. Updated the background screen of the start screen.
  2. Added an action texture for the character to move to the right.
  3. Fine-tune the blink action texture.
  4. Fine-tune the right side standing texture.

Game engine updates:

  1. The drawing module adds the color customization function of instanced drawing.
  2. Add a default constructor to the observer class of the event module.
  3. The definition of the second version of the button unit is pre-added to the input module.
  4. The coordinate module coordinates template class completes the four operations.
  5. Player vertex shader fixed the problem that the character texture was reversed left and right.
  6. Player vertex shader removes unused variables.
  7. Remove the time parameter from the drawing interface of the drawing module.
  8. Add default parameters to the background music playback interface of the audio module.
  9. The engine management module removes the invalid call to the playback function when the background music is played normally.
  10. The drawing module removes the variables used to mark changes in the map.
  11. Map module: Remove the parameters related to map changes.
  12. The coordinate template class is overloaded with the comparison of single numbers.
  13. The input module adds a record of the direction of movement caused by the last input.
  14. The input status of the draw module is obtained from the input module instead.
  15. The map module removes the return values related to multiple drawing modules.
  16. The engine management module adds the detection interface of map event and collision function.
  17. Added an interface to rebind existing textures in the drawing module.
  18. The input module adds the second version of the input state quantity test.
  19. The engine management module adds an interface for initializing the built-in eight buttons.
  20. Fix the playback problem of audio part. (PLUS FIX)

Changed files in this update

