0.2B82 Update

What's new:
- Updated the background screen of the start screen.
- Added an action texture for the character to move to the right.
- Fine-tune the blink action texture.
- Fine-tune the right side standing texture.
Game engine updates:
- The drawing module adds the color customization function of instanced drawing.
- Add a default constructor to the observer class of the event module.
- The definition of the second version of the button unit is pre-added to the input module.
- The coordinate module coordinates template class completes the four operations.
- Player vertex shader fixed the problem that the character texture was reversed left and right.
- Player vertex shader removes unused variables.
- Remove the time parameter from the drawing interface of the drawing module.
- Add default parameters to the background music playback interface of the audio module.
- The engine management module removes the invalid call to the playback function when the background music is played normally.
- The drawing module removes the variables used to mark changes in the map.
- Map module: Remove the parameters related to map changes.
- The coordinate template class is overloaded with the comparison of single numbers.
- The input module adds a record of the direction of movement caused by the last input.
- The input status of the draw module is obtained from the input module instead.
- The map module removes the return values related to multiple drawing modules.
- The engine management module adds the detection interface of map event and collision function.
- Added an interface to rebind existing textures in the drawing module.
- The input module adds the second version of the input state quantity test.
- The engine management module adds an interface for initializing the built-in eight buttons.
- Fix the playback problem of audio part. (PLUS FIX)
Changed files in this update