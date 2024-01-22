Patch Patch 0.7461

- fixed an issue where tiles would sometimes think they have trap while they don't and vice versa
- nerfed overflowing magic, it now increases MAB for every 2% of mana over 50%
- fixed an issue where overflowing magic would not recalculate MAB after mana changes
- fixed an issue where the skill "Deadly and Accurate" would give crit chance even if hit chance was not higher than 100%
Adventurer Guild update for 22 January 2024
Patch 0.7461
