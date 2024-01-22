 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 22 January 2024

Patch Patch 0.7461

Share · View all patches · Build 13234207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue where tiles would sometimes think they have trap while they don't and vice versa
  • nerfed overflowing magic, it now increases MAB for every 2% of mana over 50%
  • fixed an issue where overflowing magic would not recalculate MAB after mana changes
  • fixed an issue where the skill "Deadly and Accurate" would give crit chance even if hit chance was not higher than 100%

