-Trading system optimized
-Missions optimized
-Building system optimized
-Increase loot destruction time from 2 minutes to 2 hours
-Camera view and hit/block time optimized
-Fixed: Items falling through the landscape glitch
-Added Russian language (AI version)
-Added some interiors to Homeplanet
-fixed some bugs
FarWest Colony update for 22 January 2024
Patch Notes 22.01.2024
