Hotfix / Balance Patch Open BETA - v 1.3.5.5

General
- Minor performance improvements.
- Reduced the game's file size from 5.9gb to 3.3.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Character Select background to turn black.
Rick's Lab
-Reworked fog and lighting effects.
Tunneler
- Increased Drill Damage from 1.0 to 1.1 per hit. (Every ten hits is an additional hit.)
Six Shooter
- Reduced cooldown on Lasso trap from 45 seconds to 30 seconds.
- Increased Six Shooter’s movement speed multiplier while charging a jump from 0.8 to 0.9.
- Increased Six Shooter’s jump height from 6.5 to 7.
Decapitron
- Reduced Sprint speed from 3.5 to 3.
Sutekh Totem
- Improved Death Lightning Accuracy.
Mephisto
- Destruction Magic cooldown increased from 15 seconds to 30 seconds.
- Increased Crystal Ball Fire Rate from 25 to 50.
- Fixed an issue with Mephisto players using his FM Toys Death skin and the Trick or Treat Emote not spawning a trick or treat bag.
Head Hunter
- Adjusted Spectral Cloak effects.
- Removed Agent’s hat during execution cutscene.
- Added Trail effect to Spears.
- Reduced transition time for Spectral Cloak.
- Fixed an issue that caused Head Hunter to fall through the floor when getting ragdolled while transitioning into Spectral Cloak.
Jack-Attack
- Box: Reduced Max charge attack damage from 70 to 60.
Windup Perk
- Common reduced from 1 to 0.5 seconds.
- Rare reduced from 2 to 1 seconds.
- Unique reduced from 3 to 1.5 seconds.
- Legendary from 4 to 2 seconds.
Grizzly Teddy
- Reduced Claw attack life steal from 5 to 4.
- Reduced cooldown on bear trap from 50 seconds to 30 seconds.
Baby Oopsie
- Reduced Charge movement speed multiplier from 0.75 to 0.60.
- Reduced Charge Damage from 20 to 19.
- Reduced Start Charge Damage from 5 to 1.
- Added 5 more death voice lines.
- Improved F**'ing Gun Accuracy.
Bloody Crayons
- Common - Reduced from 0.025 to 0.020.
- Rare - Reduced from 0.050 to 0.035.
- Unique - Reduced from 0.075 to 0.050.
- Legendary - Reduced from 0.100 to 0.075.
Monster Teddy
- Fixed the issue that sometimes caused Monster Teddy’s Bear Barge to not work.
Human
- Fire Extinguisher: Reduced total charges from 150 to 125.
Changed files in this update