Puppet Master: The Game update for 22 January 2024

Hotfix / Balance Patch Open BETA - v 1.3.5.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Minor performance improvements.
  • Reduced the game's file size from 5.9gb to 3.3.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Character Select background to turn black.

Rick's Lab

-Reworked fog and lighting effects.

Tunneler

  • Increased Drill Damage from 1.0 to 1.1 per hit. (Every ten hits is an additional hit.)

Six Shooter

  • Reduced cooldown on Lasso trap from 45 seconds to 30 seconds.
  • Increased Six Shooter’s movement speed multiplier while charging a jump from 0.8 to 0.9.
  • Increased Six Shooter’s jump height from 6.5 to 7.

Decapitron

  • Reduced Sprint speed from 3.5 to 3.

Sutekh Totem

  • Improved Death Lightning Accuracy.

Mephisto

  • Destruction Magic cooldown increased from 15 seconds to 30 seconds.
  • Increased Crystal Ball Fire Rate from 25 to 50.
  • Fixed an issue with Mephisto players using his FM Toys Death skin and the Trick or Treat Emote not spawning a trick or treat bag.

Head Hunter

  • Adjusted Spectral Cloak effects.
  • Removed Agent’s hat during execution cutscene.
  • Added Trail effect to Spears.
  • Reduced transition time for Spectral Cloak.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Head Hunter to fall through the floor when getting ragdolled while transitioning into Spectral Cloak.

Jack-Attack

  • Box: Reduced Max charge attack damage from 70 to 60.

Windup Perk

  • Common reduced from 1 to 0.5 seconds.
  • Rare reduced from 2 to 1 seconds.
  • Unique reduced from 3 to 1.5 seconds.
  • Legendary from 4 to 2 seconds.

Grizzly Teddy

  • Reduced Claw attack life steal from 5 to 4.
  • Reduced cooldown on bear trap from 50 seconds to 30 seconds.

Baby Oopsie

  • Reduced Charge movement speed multiplier from 0.75 to 0.60.
  • Reduced Charge Damage from 20 to 19.
  • Reduced Start Charge Damage from 5 to 1.
  • Added 5 more death voice lines.
  • Improved F**'ing Gun Accuracy.

Bloody Crayons

  • Common - Reduced from 0.025 to 0.020.
  • Rare - Reduced from 0.050 to 0.035.
  • Unique - Reduced from 0.075 to 0.050.
  • Legendary - Reduced from 0.100 to 0.075.

Monster Teddy

  • Fixed the issue that sometimes caused Monster Teddy’s Bear Barge to not work.

Human

  • Fire Extinguisher: Reduced total charges from 150 to 125.

