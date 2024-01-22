 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 22 January 2024

Warlordocracy Early v12.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13233968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a MASSIVE bug where party wasn't being automatically exported/imported when loading the next chapter. Also, added sprites to the encyclopedia, which now has 706 entries, added a final cut-scene when you beat Ch.1, and made it so fires cook nearby meat+fish.

Also, I was spelling "plebeian" wrong (shut your God damn mouth), so that has been fixed.

Finally, I'll be uploading a new alpha of Ch.3 to Patreon later tonight: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed HUGE bug where party was not importing into next chapter automatically.
-Finished sprites in encyclopedia for usable objects and fixed a search bug (currently 706 entries).
-Added dialogue cut-scene and map after beating Chapter 1, fixed some Ch.1 script bugs.
-Fire effects now have a 10% chance of cooking nearby meat and fish.
-Fixed spelling of "plebeian", improved some dialogue.
-New object: brazier (stone, can be lit/extinguished).
-Expanded Ch.3 alpha (for Patrons).

