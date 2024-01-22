PATCH 0.8.0 - INTRODUCING AUGMENTS

QUICK ATTACK AUGMENTS

The Entity now offers augments for quick attacks. Unlike upgrades, augments completely alter abilities with new mechanics and effects. Each quick attack has 2 unique augments. Augments remain compatible with any upgrades you have selected. In total, this patch introduces 16 new abilities, bringing the number of quick attacks in the game from 8 to 24!

HIGH RANK ENEMY ABILITIES

Rank 4 and 5 enemies are now randomly granted one of three additional abilities: hex shield, barrage, or laser blocker.

TEMPLE DEVELOPMENT

The Temple courtyard has been further developed with new structures, details, and lore elements— with more to come. Additionally, a new Temple music track “Onset” has been added.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Improved Mobility: By popular demand, the base dash, and all other dashes can now be activated in the air. This change improves early game mobility and dodging, and establishes consistent movement mechanics regardless of your build. Additionally, players now have 50% more directional control in the air.

New random flux event: Defend. Defend the tower from destruction by the attacking swarm of enemies.



With the addition of augments and multiple quick attacks per element, all abilities in the game have been uniquely named.

Improved enemy agro management. Enemies are now more reactionary in changing targets based on damage and crowd control being applied. They will now even react to friendly fire and attack their fellow mechs if they are aggravated enough.

Key bindings are now displayed next to abilities when in the in-game menu. There is a gameplay option to always display these keybinds.

A revive prompt and key binding is now displayed when in range of a fallen friend.

Ability Summary now includes flux elemental upgrades.

Added graphics option to enable V-sync.

In-game music tracks are now synchronized for all players. (Temple music is still random for each player.)

Breeze (Wind Dash): Added additional force when changing directions.

Blink (Lightning Dash) and Phantom Leap (Decay Jump): Improved camera behavior with blink abilities to provide a better sense of direction, movement, and distance traveled.

Blink (Lightning Dash): Added a 10% upward direction and updated logic so small rocks and obstacles do not obstruct the dash. Added a bit of directional momentum after the blink.

Updraft (Wind Jump): Wind shafts now summon in front of the player movement direction, making them more effective when moving laterally.

Stomper Boss: Added invulnerability periods on stage changes to shed accumulated elemental stacks. Increased stage 2 and 3 health by 10%.

Rift Slide (Void Dash): Orb now explodes in a blast area on collision.

Engulf (Area Fire): Attack now lobs a projectile that explodes on impact, rather than projecting downward to create the fire area. Decreased fire effect by 15%.

Radiate (Decay Area): Increased damage by 50%, common quality upgrades to effect increased 10% → 20%, updated orbs to start closer and rotate 25% faster.

Increased Keeper HP by 12.5%.

Updated The Entity to always offer an additional upgrade, and in single player, Revive. (If the player has already used their revive.)

Decreased Rhino hitpoints by 20%.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a memory/GPU leak related to ice spells that would substantially degrade performance over time.

Fixed an extremely rare issue that may prevent a client player spawning on level transition, having to reconnect to the hosted game.

Fixed issue where players were unable to chat at the end of an attempt.

Fixed issue where the saved controller type of Playstation or Switch controller selection did not apply when launching the game.

Final Overlord Boss: Made fixes where feet could penetrate deep into the ground. Made several performance enhancements, which should lead to a better framerate for this encounter.

Fixed issue with Flash (Strong Light) that was allowing the charged attack to do 4X damage.

Fixed issue issue with Light Blast (Area Light) that was causing it to increase damage when charged, in addition to AOE range.

Fixed rare multiplayer issue where clients may not see a shield gen’s invulnerability laser targeting the correct enemy.

Forest: Removed player collisions with fallen trees. Previously, players with low foliage settings would still collide with fallen trees that were invisible to them.

Countless more smaller tweaks and bug fixes.

SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK

This has been a massive patch to develop and release. With such a large amount of new skills being added, there will undoubtedly be additional skill balancing. Community feedback is our primary method for deciding what developments are to be worked on next. If there is something specific you are hoping for in future updates, please reach out and let us know!