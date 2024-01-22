 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ATNRPG update for 22 January 2024

HUGE 1.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13233925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Evening everyone! Today, ATNRPG has recieved a HUGE update in preparation for something coming up, which is to be announced...

This update revamps a ton of stuff on the internal side of things. Including:

  • NW.js version, allowing the game to run faster
  • Full Steam Integration which is packed with a ton of good stuff.

As for the real changes,

  • We've now added Steam Cloud! Now if you have multiple computers or a Steam Deck, you'll be able to carry over your saves.
  • You've probably noticed the new achievements on the steam page! These add a bit more replay value, as you'll need to go through multiple runs in order to get all of the achievements, as well as hunt for the secret ones!
  • Fullscreen has now been fixed, now scaling the sprites while still retaining a retro feel.

I hope everybody has fun with this, and I'll see you soon!
Join the VWPR Discord here: https://discord.gg/sv5Fk98Awr
(If you have any problems regarding your save files, reach me at justphillipofficial@gmail.com)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420691 Depot 2420691
  • Loading history…
Depot 2420692 Depot 2420692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link