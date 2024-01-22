HUGE 1.4 Update

Good Evening everyone! Today, ATNRPG has recieved a HUGE update in preparation for something coming up, which is to be announced...
This update revamps a ton of stuff on the internal side of things. Including:
- NW.js version, allowing the game to run faster
- Full Steam Integration which is packed with a ton of good stuff.
As for the real changes,
- We've now added Steam Cloud! Now if you have multiple computers or a Steam Deck, you'll be able to carry over your saves.
- You've probably noticed the new achievements on the steam page! These add a bit more replay value, as you'll need to go through multiple runs in order to get all of the achievements, as well as hunt for the secret ones!
- Fullscreen has now been fixed, now scaling the sprites while still retaining a retro feel.
I hope everybody has fun with this, and I'll see you soon!
Join the VWPR Discord here: https://discord.gg/sv5Fk98Awr
(If you have any problems regarding your save files, reach me at justphillipofficial@gmail.com)
Changed files in this update