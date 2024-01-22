HUGE 1.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13233925 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 01:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Good Evening everyone! Today, ATNRPG has recieved a HUGE update in preparation for something coming up, which is to be announced...

This update revamps a ton of stuff on the internal side of things. Including:

NW.js version, allowing the game to run faster

Full Steam Integration which is packed with a ton of good stuff.

As for the real changes,

We've now added Steam Cloud! Now if you have multiple computers or a Steam Deck, you'll be able to carry over your saves.

You've probably noticed the new achievements on the steam page! These add a bit more replay value, as you'll need to go through multiple runs in order to get all of the achievements, as well as hunt for the secret ones!

Fullscreen has now been fixed, now scaling the sprites while still retaining a retro feel.

I hope everybody has fun with this, and I'll see you soon!

Join the VWPR Discord here: https://discord.gg/sv5Fk98Awr

(If you have any problems regarding your save files, reach me at justphillipofficial@gmail.com)