Desolation update for 22 January 2024

Patch Note v0.7.3 - Equipment System

Build 13233114 · Last edited 22 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Equippable Items

  • Geiger Counter
  • Compass

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where ||screamers|| could spawn on the same location.
  • Fixed a bug where 0-7 players could be selected when hosting a game. (Changed to 0-6)

Changed files in this update

