Build 13233896 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 01:09:07 UTC

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.

Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f22.

Ver.1.0f22

Fixed an issue where the messages during fishing could be missing when the Map button was held

Fixed an issue with the conditions to show a specific dialogue with Cereza

Reduced the volume of some sound effects

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

PLAYISM

