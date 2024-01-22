PATCH 0.6.1 - DARK FORMS REVEALED

This patch adds a lot of info & optimization to the game and prepares a lot of future features.
Smaller build
A couple of players complained about how the game freezes for a couple of seconds right after launching it. I spent some time digging into it and refactored a lot of things which also ended up decreasing the game size. The game size moved from 4.5GBs to 1.1GBs. It should feel smoother too. The only loading that takes time is the very first one (5-10 seconds). I might improve that later.
Re-load problem
I hope nobody tried this but I found a bug that allows you to re-load the game again, which means adding the save data once again. This was done by going back to the title screen from the main menu. Should be fixed now.
Overdrive
So to test the Overdrive mechanic I just added one effect for now to all the Planos. If a Plano is summoned in the middle, it gains 500 EP. In the future you can imagine effects that can impact your right and left Plano which should add a lot more strategy to the game.
Plavolution
Plavolutions are back. I mixed both mechanics. You can either Plavolve an existing Plano or summon the Plavolution directly. Nailing a Plavolution allows you to attack the same turn (no timeout).
Individual Stats
I reworked the stats of all the cards in the game. So you should start to see a difference in battles. Individual effects will take a bit more time but they are coming too.
Dark Planos
I unlocked all the Dark Planos in the game (just in the collection UI) which increases the total number of cards to 285. With all these cards, adding individual effects will require a good amount of work but at least you can see the potential that the game has.
I changed a lot of things so you might find a bug. In that case, Discord is your friend :)
Changes
- FIX: Fixed an issue where the player can re-load his save after going back to the title screen from the main menu.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where the sound decreases to 0 after going back to the title screen.
- FIX: Fixed an issue in the shop where the payment is made before opening the booster packs.
- GAMEPLAY: Added a basic overdrive effect to all Planos.
- GAMEPLAY: Brought Plavolutions back.
- GAMEPLAY: Planos with higher levels can now be directly summoned even without Plavolutions.
- GAMEPLAY: Planos that have Plavolved don't receive a timeout and can attack directly.
- GAMEPLAY: Planos now have different EP and HP values.
- GAMEPLAY: Added auto summon for level 1+ Planos if only one slot is empty and no Plavolution is possible.
- INPUT: All card previews in battle now appear with right clicks instead of hovering.
- PERFORMANCE: Changed the structure of all general UIs.
- PERFORMANCE: Moved some card assets to scriptable objects.
- PERFORMANCE: Decreased the game size by a couple of GBs.
- PERFORMANCE: Used LZ4 compression for the game build to reduce the size a bit more.
- SYSTEM: Changed saving to after each battle instead of each time the main map is opened.
- LOGIC: Re-created all objects related to cards.
- VISUAL: Changed rarity icons for cards.
- VISUAL: Rarity icon now appears even if the card isn't included in booster packs.
- VISUAL: Changed space counter visual for cards.
- VISUAL: Added a copy limit box on cards.
- VISUAL: Added an EXHAUST icon on cards (not implemented yet).
- VISUAL: Changed space counter box to an OVERDRIVE box for Planos.
- VISUAL: Changed Spell & Eishougi icon sizes for cards.
- VISUAL: Blue stardust values are now display in big card previews outside of battle (player & crafting cost, no crafting yet).
- CONTENT: Added new EP stats for all Planos (100).
- CONTENT: Added new HP stats for all Planos (100).
- CONTENT: Added rarity info to all cards (185).
- CONTENT: Added individual space counters cost to all cards (185).
- CONTENT: Added crafting cost to all cards (185).
- CONTENT: Added copy limit per card info to all cards (185).
- CONTENT: Added exhaust info to all cards (185).
- CONTENT: Added all Dark cards in game (not playable yet but viewable in the collection UI).
- SETTINGS: Saving in shop is now done after a purchase instead of when the shop is closed.
Changed files in this update