PATCH 0.6.1 - DARK FORMS REVEALED

This patch adds a lot of info & optimization to the game and prepares a lot of future features.

Smaller build

A couple of players complained about how the game freezes for a couple of seconds right after launching it. I spent some time digging into it and refactored a lot of things which also ended up decreasing the game size. The game size moved from 4.5GBs to 1.1GBs. It should feel smoother too. The only loading that takes time is the very first one (5-10 seconds). I might improve that later.

Re-load problem

I hope nobody tried this but I found a bug that allows you to re-load the game again, which means adding the save data once again. This was done by going back to the title screen from the main menu. Should be fixed now.

Overdrive

So to test the Overdrive mechanic I just added one effect for now to all the Planos. If a Plano is summoned in the middle, it gains 500 EP. In the future you can imagine effects that can impact your right and left Plano which should add a lot more strategy to the game.

Plavolution

Plavolutions are back. I mixed both mechanics. You can either Plavolve an existing Plano or summon the Plavolution directly. Nailing a Plavolution allows you to attack the same turn (no timeout).

Individual Stats

I reworked the stats of all the cards in the game. So you should start to see a difference in battles. Individual effects will take a bit more time but they are coming too.

Dark Planos

I unlocked all the Dark Planos in the game (just in the collection UI) which increases the total number of cards to 285. With all these cards, adding individual effects will require a good amount of work but at least you can see the potential that the game has.

I changed a lot of things so you might find a bug. In that case, Discord is your friend :)

Changes