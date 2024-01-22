8.1.1 Hotfix

1/21/2024
v8.1.1 Hotfix
New Features:
Increased enemy tech limit from 120 to 150.
Chaos Castle exterior can now be sailed
to. (requires destruction of strongest enemy
base) (area is still in development, so
reaching it now will give 1 talent point)
Balancing:
Increased encounter strength for 2nd to last
level from 1750 to 2000. (boss was increased
from 3500 to 5000)
Increased encounter strength of first last
level boss from 7000 to 7500.
Slightly buffed allies for an end game fight.
Misc:
Talent points can now be used in last level.
Fixed inability to leave barracks at town
level 7.
Fixed Power Infused Golem and Power Infused
Ghost Ship talents from affecting entire team.
Changed files in this update