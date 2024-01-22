 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wooden Ocean update for 22 January 2024

8.1.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13233855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1/21/2024

v8.1.1 Hotfix

New Features:
Increased enemy tech limit from 120 to 150.
Chaos Castle exterior can now be sailed
to. (requires destruction of strongest enemy
base) (area is still in development, so
reaching it now will give 1 talent point)

Balancing:
Increased encounter strength for 2nd to last
level from 1750 to 2000. (boss was increased
from 3500 to 5000)
Increased encounter strength of first last
level boss from 7000 to 7500.
Slightly buffed allies for an end game fight.

Misc:
Talent points can now be used in last level.
Fixed inability to leave barracks at town
level 7.
Fixed Power Infused Golem and Power Infused
Ghost Ship talents from affecting entire team.

Changed files in this update

Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link