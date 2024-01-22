8.1.1 Hotfix

1/21/2024

v8.1.1 Hotfix

New Features:

Increased enemy tech limit from 120 to 150.

Chaos Castle exterior can now be sailed

to. (requires destruction of strongest enemy

base) (area is still in development, so

reaching it now will give 1 talent point)

Balancing:

Increased encounter strength for 2nd to last

level from 1750 to 2000. (boss was increased

from 3500 to 5000)

Increased encounter strength of first last

level boss from 7000 to 7500.

Slightly buffed allies for an end game fight.

Misc:

Talent points can now be used in last level.

Fixed inability to leave barracks at town

level 7.

Fixed Power Infused Golem and Power Infused

Ghost Ship talents from affecting entire team.