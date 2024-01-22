 Skip to content

Backrooms Descent: Horror Game update for 22 January 2024

Explore a New Chapter and Massive Enhancements

Backrooms Descent: Horror Game update for 22 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

New Content:

**

  • Level Fun Added: Explore the Crazy twists and turns in the Happiest place In the Backrooms :)
  • RUN FOR YOUR LIFE ADDED: Test your reflexes in the most thrilling and Fast Level
  • Level 94 Added: Uncover the secrets hidden these Massive Lands, can you find the way out?
  • 3 New Entities Added: Encounter and interact with three new enemies, each with unique behaviors.
  • The Prologue was Entirely Redone to make it more compact and interesting, taking you directly to action.
  • Level 0 was remade to be more maze-like and interesting, puzzles were revamped and the ambience was improved, we ask everyone to try the start of the game again for a new and improved experience
  • The game was entirely optimized, from start to finish to guarantee a more stable experience

**

Gameplay Enhancements:

**

  • Crouch: Enjoy a more natural crouch animation (I know it was strange)
  • Spectator Mode: Players can now spectate others while waiting for respawn!
  • Enhanced Flashlight: Improved range and intensity, with a new battery usage system to manage, the movement was also improved to be more natural.
  • AI Rework: Enemy AI has been thoroughly redone for a smarter and more challenging experience, an unique and interesting behavior was added to them! (Beware, the SkinStealer now really steals your Skin)

**

System Improvements:

**

  • Voice Chat Added to Room Creation
  • Multiplayer Footsteps: Every surface now has unique footstep sounds in multiplayer mode.
  • Falling Damage Calibration: Reduced falling damage to enhance gameplay fluidity.
  • No more spawning a backpack when inventory is empty.
  • Improved synchronization for Water Level Puzzle in the poolrooms.
  • Voice Chat Settings: Added an option to choose your microphone in the settings menu
  • Optimized Habitable Zones: Heavily optimized zones for better performance.
  • Changed the Portal system from the prologue to use the same as the Hotel which is much more optimized

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • Unique Footsteps: Added distinct footstep sounds for each tile type.
  • Players can no longer drink almond water when at full health to prevent resource waste.
  • Added hand animations for drinking almond water and a better arm model for holding the flashlight.
  • The Death System had some improvements to be made more reliable

**

Community Features:

**

  • Bug Report System: Players can now report bugs or send suggestions directly through the game by pressing F8 (Please do It, we'll make sure to have bugs fixed as soon as possible!)
  • You can also send your suggestions in the bug report system! We'll be happy to read every single one of them to improve the game.
  • Bugs will be fixed as soon as the report comes so send any you find! :D

**

Bug Fixes:

**

  • Addressed critical bugs in the Hotel networking.
  • The bug that stopped one of the players (usually the host) to load the DarkPoolrooms when coming from the Poolrooms has been fixed.
  • Fixed problems related to the SkinStealer as the AI was entirely redone.
  • Fixed problems with various puzzles that sometimes wouldn't sync correctly.
  • Fixed problems that made some players fall from the map
  • Code from most puzzles was redone, stopping most of the known bugs!
  • Of course, new bugs were added :(

