Idle Space Navy 0.09.2

Reception of ISN 0.09 has been good - we've found some more Day One bugs, though. This update zaps what's been found.
Here's what's been fixed:
- Fixed a bug in save time checking.
- Fixed a conflict between Lab item preservation and the new Map system.
- Fixed a bug in Daily Reward purchases of Neutron Stars.
- Fixed a visual bug with Sun Crystals not showing on start.
- Fixed a major bug in Lab ship research.
- Fixed bug where more than one Command Center Effectiveness module is received. Active Modules have been reset and duplicates removed.
- Fixed a bug allowing Artifact upgrades to exceed their max level.
- Fixed a bug in Artifact ship unlocks.
- Fixed bugs in notations on the new UIs.
Changed files in this update