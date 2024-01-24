 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lockdown 2024 update for 24 January 2024

Lockdown 2024 1.19.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13233690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes:

  • Fixed issue when using Pen Testing Kit on Emma's Door.
  • Updated start of game to show Loading message until game loads completely.
  • Fixed several instances when picking up items are added to the inventory's end.
  • Players can now pick up the make-up, hair dryer & hair spray once access to the 3rd-floor bathroom is obtained.
  • If the player has the additional items when giving the maid the uniform the game will auto-play both cutscenes
  • Fixed several spots in the text where character's names were not updated if changed by the player.
  • Fixed some dialog where the wrong character was speaking.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150201 Depot 2150201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link