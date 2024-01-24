Lockdown 2024 1.19.4

Release notes:
- Fixed issue when using Pen Testing Kit on Emma's Door.
- Updated start of game to show Loading message until game loads completely.
- Fixed several instances when picking up items are added to the inventory's end.
- Players can now pick up the make-up, hair dryer & hair spray once access to the 3rd-floor bathroom is obtained.
- If the player has the additional items when giving the maid the uniform the game will auto-play both cutscenes
- Fixed several spots in the text where character's names were not updated if changed by the player.
- Fixed some dialog where the wrong character was speaking.
Changed files in this update