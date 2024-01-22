The Library DLC - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13233576 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 23:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Purchase the DLC now for $2.99 and unlock a brand new extra-length chapter of the story!



📚 It's time to cozy up with a real page-turner in "The Library", the latest DLC for Logic Town! Immerse yourself in a celebration of literature, deduction, and the joy of a well-organized bookshelf.

🐹 Meet Franklin, the Librarian: Help him organise the town's scattered volumes in an extra-long chapter featuring over 30 new puzzles.



🧩 Three new puzzle themes that remix existing icons with 6 brand new categories:

The Collection Help to categorise the diverse array of books that Logic Town's Library has to offer.

The Computer Lab Untangle this knot of cables, and drag the Library into the digital age.

The Study Group Help the study group to research and prepare for their upcoming class.



🏆Indulge your inner bookworm and take to the leaderboards with the new Library Free Play Puzzle Theme!

Bug fixes

The all clues view will now reshuffle as soon as you discard a clue, so that the Next Page button doesn't lead to an empty screen.

Keybindings no longer affect the all clues view.

The scrolling view on the free play menu is no longer cut off on some screen resolutions.

Fixed some typos in leaderboard positions (112nd, 113rd is now 112th, 113th, etc.)

Improvements

I've made puzzle generation improvements to try to reduce the number of starter clues used in a solution, which should result in more challenging puzzles. For the time being, this is only applied to story and free play puzzles with The Library theme. Please let me know what you think!

Additional Key Bindings

Left/Right cursor keys will now scroll the chapter select screen, spacebar or return will confirm your choice.

Cutscenes can now be fast-forwarded with the spacebar or return, and skipped entirely with the escape key.

Weekly Discount

To celebrate the release of The Library DLC, the base game will be on sale throughout the week for a 20% discount.