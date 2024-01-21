Bayanay The Forest Goddess Fifth Boss of the Sevne Hell

BAYANAY

Bayanay is the mother of the guardian spirits of the forests. fifth lord of the seven hells.

Bayanay is the compassionate goddess of the north and the black forest at the foot of the God Mountains. Although she is known for her gentle and compassionate nature, she is known for her ruthlessness towards those who betray the forest and rivers.

During the collapse of the heavens, she asked Erlik Khan to take shelter in Tamag. When she finds the opportunity to return to the world after ages, he betrays Erlik Khan.