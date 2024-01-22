0.935 Patch Notes | Game Engine Update | THUNDEROUS MATTERS FIX

Hello fellow players

There has been a bug in the Thunderous Matters quest which would prevent players from continuing the quest after the machine exploded.

I have switched No Time from Unity 5.35 to 5.6 last week. It is not as big a change as it is really just a patched Engine version so it required little testing to figure out if all was working.

(Thanks to Davesoft for the helping hand during the tests)

Here are the notes for the past patches.

God bless and enjoy the game

-Erathor

