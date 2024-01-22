0.935 Patch Notes | Game Engine Update | THUNDEROUS MATTERS FIX

Hello fellow players
There has been a bug in the Thunderous Matters quest which would prevent players from continuing the quest after the machine exploded.
I have switched No Time from Unity 5.35 to 5.6 last week. It is not as big a change as it is really just a patched Engine version so it required little testing to figure out if all was working.
(Thanks to Davesoft for the helping hand during the tests)
Here are the notes for the past patches.
God bless and enjoy the game
-Erathor
p1
- Fixed the star scope holding
- Fixed the missing persons holding
- Fixed item scrolling for scope items when in use
- Fixed the spam on the right click hold for zooming
- Fixed 3rd person positioning of items
p2
- Fixed the Plc whilst sitting
- Fixed sitting on the piano
- Fixed typos in the soda quest & book
- Fixed the Act2 logs print item hand placement
- Fixed two bugs where in items like lamps would be held downwards instead of forward
- Fixed several items from behaving weird when triggering the f button
p3
- Added a compass tooltip for the first quests of act 1
- Added a Screen Display Dropdown to the Graphics Options
- Added also a trigger to inserting items into the sir atom and the recycle station
- Removed the requirement for the facility key for the back doors
- Fixed items bugging under tables when dropping them
- Fixed the epa aim needle from being off
- Your PLC will now select the current quest if an update happened on it
- Fixed the issue which would block your mouse interaction in menus at times
- Fixed a bug which caused players to miss the return trigger for the car if using a bed
- Fixed the broken pistol block from not triggering
- Fixed the items from punching when holding them
- Fixed the holding of the 300bc note from Edward
- Fixed throwing
- Fixed the loud crows
- Fixed using the scope if running
- Fixed mrs bakers lying on the floor at the christmasmarket post 1950
- Fixed the binoculars from floating above the hand
- Fixed the missing hats on the wild west monument
- Fixed the unlocking of map markers even if the buildings are not present at that time
- Fixed some borken elements from not connecting in the hacking module
p4
- Updated the Unity Engine Version from 5.3.4 to 5.6 (Which includes some engine stability patches etc.)
- Fixed Performance issues from the time events script (gets now called every 10th frame instead of every frame)
- Fixed the lightning epa
- Fixed the weird missing head when going into hacking mode
- Fixed burgers and fries from cooking too quick
- Fixed several books from being too big when held in hand
- Fixed the turret bots from the core sequence from not being easy to be placed
- Fixed the Taxi suits weird vertex displacements when holding items
- Fixed the issue of being unable to rebind keys in the start menu
Changed files in this update