- Beta 1.1.4
- Fixed an issue causing memory to spike when loading certain scenes resulting in the game to crash for some users. We’ve reduced this by a lot but there is still a lot of optimization for us to do. At this point in time, the minimum ram requirements for Cozy Room Decorator is 8GB. We hope to make this smaller in the future.
- Lounge Chair 008 icon updated to reflect the correct item.
- Updated White, Green Blue cube names from Lounge Chairs to “Storage Cubes”
- Changed the default key for deleting an item from “Backspace” to “Delete”.
- Fixed a bug resulting in rotate keys not working when reassigned.
- Fixed a bug resulting in resize keys not working when reassigned.
- Fixed a bug resulting in items not filtering when switching between Indoor and Outdoor mode.
- Added “No Results” to Catalog Search when there are no matching items.
- Fixed a bug resulting in children’s items not allowing players to upload rooms to the community gallery.
-
Cozy Room Decorator Playtest update for 21 January 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community