MetaPhysical update for 21 January 2024

Vampire Update Out Now!

21 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The vampire update is here!

A new permanent enemy: Vampires

According to traditional lore, vampires resemble revenants who leave their grave after death and can bring disaster to an entire village community.
To ensure that the deceased remained dead and did not become a vampire or strigoi, the human remains were often killed several times, body parts were cut off and then burned. Vampires feed on the blood and life force of the living.

A new map: St. Robert Smith Cemetery

A small, modest cemetery dedicated to St. Robert Smith. The cemetery was established in the Middle Ages, but has lost little of its charm since then. It is a popular meeting place for the local drug and goth scene, a lost place in the midst of an increasingly fast-paced world.

We hope you enjoy the new content! The next updates will focus more on bug fixes.

We wish you a nice week!
<3
Dennis & Andre

