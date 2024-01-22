Version 0.15.08 - Small Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed camera and animation related bugs that can occur when Blightborn enemies escape inside a Hidden Rift.
- Fixed some visual errors for Crystal Rock Walkers and the Crystal Colossus mini-boss.
- Fixed a visual bug that occurred when using Shadow Partner with the Equinox.
- Fixed Cosmic Regalia triggering when activating Bubble Shield - will now proc when the bubble bursts.
- Fixed some collision related bugs in several rooms.
- Other minor bug fixes and visual tweaks.
Changed files in this update