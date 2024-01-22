 Skip to content

Spiritfall update for 22 January 2024

Version 0.15.08 - Small Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13233086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed camera and animation related bugs that can occur when Blightborn enemies escape inside a Hidden Rift.
  • Fixed some visual errors for Crystal Rock Walkers and the Crystal Colossus mini-boss.
  • Fixed a visual bug that occurred when using Shadow Partner with the Equinox.
  • Fixed Cosmic Regalia triggering when activating Bubble Shield - will now proc when the bubble bursts.
  • Fixed some collision related bugs in several rooms.
  • Other minor bug fixes and visual tweaks.

