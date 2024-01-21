1 Year Anniversary Update

Good evening, Game community! Are you ready for our latest update? We are now ready with the next update, which transforms the game in a new way! Read more below!









1 Year Anniversary In this special update, celebrating our game's first anniversary, we are thrilled to introduce the Main Base. This central hub provides you with the ability to explore and train various game features, matches, and shooting ranges, contributing to your development as a skilled marksman in the intense battles that await you. From the Main Base, you can seamlessly navigate through menus, create custom matches, discover available games, and engage with a host of exciting features.

As a new addition, you begin by navigating through the Main Base, providing you the freedom to explore at your own pace. In the Training Area, you can delve into comprehensive information about the game. Walk through various doors, each leading to a match or a different form of training. Within these areas, you can read about the selected match and gain insights into what they entail.In each training zone, you have the option to practice either solo or with a team. If you choose the team option, you'll train alongside AI Bots. However, be aware that some matches cannot be practiced solo, so selecting the team is necessary. This information is detailed within the various training rooms.We've placed the Menu Area as the first room you encounter, allowing you to skip the rest if you don't wish to train or feel you've practiced enough. Explore and enjoy your training experience!

We have introduced Medal Effects that grant exciting perks based on the medals you earn. For example, achieving a Double Kill provides a boost in running speed. You can obtain increased speed, ammo, lethal items, and health, depending on the medals you earn. If you are eliminated, you lose these effects and need to start over.As a new feature, we've introduced Assassination and Masterslayer. Each of these grants you a badge and impressive effects, turning you into a formidable player that can be challenging to hit. You earn Assassination by shooting 10 enemies without being killed. If you are eliminated, you lose your badge and title, but you retain your medal. The same rules apply to Masterslayer, but you need to shoot 20 enemies without being killed.Additionally, we've introduced Player Codes available in your Player Profile. Enter a code provided by MT Games Interactive or other respective sources. You will receive these codes from special events, streams, and more.Nvidia RTX has been updated to version 3.5. Explore these new features and enjoy an enhanced gaming experience!

Player Codes have been introduced, allowing players to redeem exclusive codes for rare items. These codes will be distributed through various events, streams, and other special occasions. Stay tuned for opportunities to acquire unique and valuable items by entering these codes in the designated section. Collect rare items and enhance your gaming experience with the exciting additions brought by Player Codes. Keep an eye out for announcements regarding code giveaways and events!

Earned Medals now come with additional in-game effects to enhance your gaming experience. Achieving Medals will grant you various benefits, such as increased speed, additional ammo, boosted health, more lethal items, and more. These effects aim to reward players for their accomplishments and provide an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay. Strive to earn Medals and enjoy the advantages they bring to your character. Good luck on your quest for victory!

Introducing Assassination and Master Slayer! Achieve the Assassination title by eliminating 10 opponents without being taken down yourself. Once accomplished, your character will proudly display the Assassination icons, name, and various effects. Similarly, Master Slayer awaits those who can achieve 20 kills without succumbing to defeat. Show off the Master Slayer title along with its distinctive icons, name, and accompanying effects. Rise to the challenge, showcase your skills, and become the ultimate Slayer in the game! Good luck on your quest for dominance!

Exciting News! The startup sequence and press-to-menu feature have undergone a fantastic transformation. Experience a dynamic 3D animation where your character engages in shooting, guiding the bullet, and triggering the next scene with the press of a key. This is just a glimpse of what's to come in the game—stay tuned for more thrilling updates and immersive experiences! Get ready to dive into the enhanced world of action and excitement. Enjoy the new animations and brace yourself for additional surprises on the horizon!

The Main Menu has evolved into a fully-fledged Main Base featuring various training areas. Immerse yourself in these training zones to enhance your skills and become a formidable force in the game. The Main Base offers a hub where you can navigate through different menus, create matches, explore exciting features, and much more. It's not just a menu; it's a dynamic space where you prepare, train, and strategize for your gaming adventures. Step into the Main Base and elevate your gaming experience to new heights! Enjoy the enhanced functionality and the array of training options available to sharpen your gaming prowess. Happy gaming!

Bots is no longer in Levels and Ranks. They are set to AI Bot as you will see in Bot Text, and running on default AI Bot settings.

Benchmark has been changed, more pricise and shows current FPS, and PC system.

Nvidia RTX is updated from 3.0 to 3.5

The user interface (UI) has undergone a complete redesign, providing a more professional and polished appearance. The revamped UI enhances the overall visual aesthetics and usability of the game, ensuring a seamless and immersive gaming experience. Explore the updated menus, screens, and interactive elements that contribute to a sleek and modern design. We hope you enjoy the new UI and find it both visually appealing and user-friendly. Dive into the game with this enhanced interface and elevate your gaming adventure!

We've addressed numerous bugs in the game, providing you with a much-improved gaming experience. You can find detailed information about the fixed bugs on Steam. We recommend reporting any bugs you encounter to us through our Discord or on Steam as soon as possible. Your feedback is crucial in enhancing the overall quality of the game. Thank you for your support!

Lobby UI issues has been fixed.

Spawning Bots from playing Match in Lobby issues has been fixed.

Steam Achievements issues has been fixed.

Exit game from ingame Menu issues has been fixed.

Shooting lag issues has been fixed.

Capture The Flag incorrect Speech Voice issues fixed.

Voice Chat icons incorrect places has been fixed.

Team Protectionswall collisions has been fixed. You can't shoot into and inside the wall, but still moving through the wall.

Chat text issues has been fixed.

Pistol Flash Effect issues has been fixed.

Sniper Flash Effect issues has been fixed.

Shotgun Flash Effect issues has been fixed.

BlackEagle Flash Effect issues has been fixed.

HK416 Flash Effect issues has been fixed.

AK47 Flash Effect issues has been fixed.

HDR issues has been fixed.

Shotgun sound issues when stand close to a player or AI Bot shoots with Shotgun.

Moving Shoot Point in Lobby not spawning moving sound issues.

Lobby Menu Board Brightness has been fixed.

Show Ready in Lobby issues has been fixed.

Sun too big and strong issues has been fixed.

Bomb explosive from begining issues has been fixed.

Ligth issues in BattleRow has been fixed.

Bullet Holes Effects not attaching issues has been fixed.

Spawning issues in Shakti has been fixed.

