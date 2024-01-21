Patch Notes v1.100

Added: New content unlocks at BF stage 1000.

Added: Two new multipliers to BF enemy stats.

Tons of back-end changes.

Changed: How UI works. You can now resize the game screen(I still recommend you to use resolutions from settings. And if you change the resolution keep a certain ratio).

Changed: How Discord button works.

Changed: Workers have actual names now.

Changed: Soldiers have actual names now.

Changed: Dungeons have actual names now.

Changed: Dungeon crafting materials have actual names now.

Changed: Dungeon potions are elixirs now and have actual names and visuals.

Changed: Runes have actual names now and new visuals.

Changed: Adventure zones have actual names now.

Changed: Gold upgrades have actual names now.

Changed: Talents have actual names now.

Changed: Tooltip box visuals.

Changed: Popup windows visuals and they have animations now.

Changed: Settings, statistics, achievements, shop, daily reward buttons icons.

Changed: Quests panel is no longer inside daily rewads. Instead you can click the QP text to see your active quests and when you finish one QP texts backkground will change to inform you.

Changed: Settings panel design.

Changed: How number format and screen resolution change methods.

Changed: How adventure screen works.

Changed: Adventure skill tree panels and popups.

Changed: Stats, Achievements, Matter shop and Quest shop panels.

Changed: Open and close methods of popups.

Fixed: Diamond worker and monster rarity stones can not be adding to the equipments.

Fixed: A bug about diamond bonusses.

Fixed: Upgrade auto buyers does not work sometimes.

Fixed: Soldier auto buyers does not work sometimes.

Removed: Some of the useless scripts.