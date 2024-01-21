Patch Notes V.0.5

General

. Changed visual feedback when Vision/Reveal is active

. Now the Vision/Reveal ability makes you slower, giving more weight to the ability

. Vision/Reveal ability visuals now are confined to the playable area and no longer leave the screen

. Added a pixel filter onto the game to try create a more distinctive visual

. Changed the chest icon for better distinction

. Added icon to the possible places the chest can spawn in the level

. Divided Sound into Music and SFX and added slider to both, and now they can be adjusted separately

. Added a restart button to the game, making it possible to restart the level at anytime

. Added a glow and animations to the player character as to add more personality

. Changed visual feedback for when players hit an enemy

. Changed the level design of the Arcade level, to be a better challenge

. Changed the level design of the Tournament, to be a better challenge

. Changed camera zoom on the last 2 levels

. The music volume now decreases when any SFX is active, for better perception

. Main menu and End menu retouch

. Now a crown appears with the blobs once you finish the game

Balance

. Normal speed changed from 12 to 13

. Speed while using the Vision/Reveal changed from 12 to 5.5

. Added speed to the boost ability from 24 to 25, but reduced the time of the Boost from 0.5 to 0.4

. Initial quantity of Vision/Reveal charge changed from 3 to 4