Lycans update for 21 January 2024

Lycans 0.8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Players' footsteps can now be heard correctly in spectator mode.
  • Added the ability to join a game by pressing the Enter key.
  • The game code is now copied to the clipboard when revealed.
  • Added the option to invert the Y-axis.
  • Increased camera movement speed for controllers.
  • Added a button to reset game settings.
  • Added a link to join the official game Discord on the main menu.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with sound when climbing ladders for certain players.

