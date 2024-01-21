Lycans 0.8.1

Changes
- Players' footsteps can now be heard correctly in spectator mode.
- Added the ability to join a game by pressing the Enter key.
- The game code is now copied to the clipboard when revealed.
- Added the option to invert the Y-axis.
- Increased camera movement speed for controllers.
- Added a button to reset game settings.
- Added a link to join the official game Discord on the main menu.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with sound when climbing ladders for certain players.
