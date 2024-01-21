Attention gamers, we have a new Developmental update #4 for you and it is live now. This update brings you some new ores, and some new ingots that you can craft from them. We have also tweaked the damage system for weapons and tools to make your combat and mining experience smoother and fun. And that's not all, there are many more changes and improvements that you can find in the detailed list below.

[Crafting]

We are excited to announce some changes to the crafting system in our game. We have adjusted the physics of all the items to make them more realistic and fun to use. We have also added 8 new items to the game as well.

Added gravity to items, items that are either dropped or spawned by destroyed builds, or naturally spawn into the world will not longer remain floating in the air.



Added 8 new items to the game

4 new ores Silica Ore

Cobalt Ore

Lead Ore

Lithium Ore

4 new ingots Silica ingot

Cobalt ingot

Lead ingot

Lithium Ingot

Added these new items to several recipes.

Fixed several bugs in the Furnace and extractor

Updated the bowl of fruit with new materials and textures to make it look more realistic



[Build System]

Improved a save and loading bug with the workbenches

[AI]

We are happy to announce some exciting new features for the AI system that will enhance the gameplay experience. We have fine-tuned and balanced the wave spawning algorithm to make it more challenging and dynamic. We have also introduced a midnight enemy spawner that will surprise the players and force them to adapt their strategy and action. These features will make the game more fun and engaging for all players. below you can find a detailed list of all improvements and additions.

Wave Spawner Balanced wave spawner: The wave now starts with 6 zombies and gradually increases to a maximum or 50 Zombies, ensuring a challenging gameplay experience Performance optimization: To maintain smooth game play, a maximum limit of 50 zombies can spawn at time, preventing performance degradation Midnight enemy wave: a new Exciting feature that introduces a special enemy wave that spawns at midnight, adding an extra layer of challenge, suspense and strategy to the game.

Attack Adjusted how the player character logs attacks from the enemy AI and aggressive animals making game play more engaging.

New Mob Added a new mob to the game: Wolf

This is a hostile mob that will attack the player if the player if sensed



[Tools/Weapons]

Our team has worked hard to enhance the tools and their interactions with harvestable items and mobs, to create a more immersive, productive, and demanding game experience for our players.