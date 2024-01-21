1.21.24 Update

Another small update here based off of player feedback, mostly focusing on overall game balance and addressing boss difficulty.
- -G.H.O.S.T. usage now depletes at a decreased rate.
- -All bosses now suffer increased damage from firearms. The increases are small but have a noticeable effect on battle flow. Explosive damage has not changed.
- -A few projectile blocking / movement blocking obstacles in the level 5 boss room have been removed for ease of player movement.
- -Boss Stonewall's pillar projectiles now have visual indicators highlighting intended player attack points.
-
- Starting ammunition has been increased in all levels and level checkpoints.
-
- Level 7 enemy count has been reduced slightly.
Controller support is still being worked on. In addition, a future patch should increase the number of checkpoints in each level.
Have fun!
-Burn Below
Changed files in this update