Ghost Mission update for 21 January 2024

1.21.24 Update

1.21.24 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small update here based off of player feedback, mostly focusing on overall game balance and addressing boss difficulty.

  • -G.H.O.S.T. usage now depletes at a decreased rate.
  • -All bosses now suffer increased damage from firearms. The increases are small but have a noticeable effect on battle flow. Explosive damage has not changed.
  • -A few projectile blocking / movement blocking obstacles in the level 5 boss room have been removed for ease of player movement.
  • -Boss Stonewall's pillar projectiles now have visual indicators highlighting intended player attack points.
    • Starting ammunition has been increased in all levels and level checkpoints.
    • Level 7 enemy count has been reduced slightly.

Controller support is still being worked on. In addition, a future patch should increase the number of checkpoints in each level.

Have fun!

-Burn Below

