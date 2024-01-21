1.21.24 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13232951 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 20:46:25 UTC by Wendy

Another small update here based off of player feedback, mostly focusing on overall game balance and addressing boss difficulty.

-G.H.O.S.T. usage now depletes at a decreased rate.

-All bosses now suffer increased damage from firearms. The increases are small but have a noticeable effect on battle flow. Explosive damage has not changed.

-A few projectile blocking / movement blocking obstacles in the level 5 boss room have been removed for ease of player movement.

-Boss Stonewall's pillar projectiles now have visual indicators highlighting intended player attack points.

Starting ammunition has been increased in all levels and level checkpoints.

Level 7 enemy count has been reduced slightly.



Controller support is still being worked on. In addition, a future patch should increase the number of checkpoints in each level.

Have fun!

-Burn Below