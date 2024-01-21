 Skip to content

Beer Factory update for 21 January 2024

Build 83 - 84

Build 83 - 84

Build 13232917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  • Resources and pallets on roof are teleported inside the room above
  • Prevent AI vehicle wheels clipping in the ground
  • Prevent Pallet clipping in the ground while respawning the forklift
  • Objective tracker for computer
  • Brewer employees won't work anymore on blueprint brew tanks and yeast shelves
  • Bottling machinery animation on screen
  • Discard a recipe can end as having "none" recipe while brewing / bottling / selling
  • Discarding a recipe disacard all of the current objects and process related to that recipe
  • Memory leaks
  • Local shop does not take global market prices in count anymore
  • Global market cart will show the correct prices
  • Francis will pass though pallets

New:

  • Possibility to stack pallet with each other

