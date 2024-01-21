Build 83 - 84

Fix:
- Resources and pallets on roof are teleported inside the room above
- Prevent AI vehicle wheels clipping in the ground
- Prevent Pallet clipping in the ground while respawning the forklift
- Objective tracker for computer
- Brewer employees won't work anymore on blueprint brew tanks and yeast shelves
- Bottling machinery animation on screen
- Discard a recipe can end as having "none" recipe while brewing / bottling / selling
- Discarding a recipe disacard all of the current objects and process related to that recipe
- Memory leaks
- Local shop does not take global market prices in count anymore
- Global market cart will show the correct prices
- Francis will pass though pallets
New:
- Possibility to stack pallet with each other
