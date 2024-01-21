Hotfix 1.4.0k

- Fixed an issue where the background panel didn’t fully cover the screen in ultra wide resolutions
- Fixed an issue where the player would spawn into the void if he somehow died before finding the first checkpoint. The player now spawns at the start position if he dies.
- Fixed a trigger that didn’t properly reset the Burial Chamber puzzle.
- Fixed an issue that would display the wrong ending description which is connected to the actual ending.
- Fixed an issue where the dagger didn’t get consumed after being used into the green flame.
- Added missing colliders here and there.
