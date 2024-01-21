 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Athemore update for 21 January 2024

Hotfix 1.4.0k

Share · View all patches · Build 13232865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the background panel didn’t fully cover the screen in ultra wide resolutions
  • Fixed an issue where the player would spawn into the void if he somehow died before finding the first checkpoint. The player now spawns at the start position if he dies.
  • Fixed a trigger that didn’t properly reset the Burial Chamber puzzle.
  • Fixed an issue that would display the wrong ending description which is connected to the actual ending.
  • Fixed an issue where the dagger didn’t get consumed after being used into the green flame.
  • Added missing colliders here and there.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1890282 Depot 1890282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link