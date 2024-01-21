Update v0.0.74 2024-01-21 (Steam Build 13232782)

Fixes

✅ Fixed bug where some resources weren't loaded and could cause a abnormal behavior

✅ Fixed bug when you die causing abnormal behavior

✅ Fixed bug with warp cooldown tracking

Changes

✅ Encounters are no longer randomly initiated during gameplay. They are started by clicking on the Encounters icon in the lower left bar (circular group of people).

✅ UI will hide at start of Encounter, and restore to previous state afterwards

✅ Encounter cooldown added in place of random timer.

Additions

✅ Added placeholder for Outposts... coming soon™️