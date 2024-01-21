 Skip to content

Space Miner - Idle Adventures update for 21 January 2024

Update v0.0.74 2024-01-21 (Steam Build 13232782)

Share · View all patches · Build 13232782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
✅ Fixed bug where some resources weren't loaded and could cause a abnormal behavior
✅ Fixed bug when you die causing abnormal behavior
✅ Fixed bug with warp cooldown tracking

Changes
✅ Encounters are no longer randomly initiated during gameplay. They are started by clicking on the Encounters icon in the lower left bar (circular group of people).
✅ UI will hide at start of Encounter, and restore to previous state afterwards
✅ Encounter cooldown added in place of random timer.

Additions
✅ Added placeholder for Outposts... coming soon™️

