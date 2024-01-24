 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angel Wings update for 24 January 2024

Angel Wings 1/23 Update - AMD Texture Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13232669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We have recently pushed an update that should fix the graphical issues with AMD hardware.

This update may cause slightly longer load times on older machines - if you weren't affected by the AMD visual bug and experience these longer wait times, please feel free to switch to the Legacy branch in the Steam Library by right-clicking Angel Wings > Properties > Betas and selecting Legacy from the dropdown.

If you are on AMD hardware and this does not solve the issue for you, please let us know in the comments below! We would love to help if we can.

We hope everyone is enjoying the new year and looking forward to Angel Wings: Endless Night, which we swear we are still working on (soon™!).

-RumR Design Team

Changed files in this update

Angel Wings Content Depot 862441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link