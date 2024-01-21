CONSORTIUM VR: Final BETA 3 (v0.1.36)

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS:

Music:

-2 NEW ambient music tracks now can be heard during the early “Meet The Crew” section. Starts when entering the Hangar Bay for the first time.

-Various key narrative events that had no score previously are now scored.

-Missile Defense: If Kiril is killed, new music is heard during the Missile Defense battle.

-New King Convo now has ambient music.

Zenlil Missile Defense:

-AI can now escalate difficulty during play based on player killing too many fighters with the laser

-Targetting visualization drastically improved. Stands out better on all backgrounds and missiles VS fighter reticles look more distinct now.

FIXES:

-Choreo fixes (more arms going through chair) and gesture additions to K15’s "be ready to assist Rook 9 in defending this ship" bit.

-Fixed issue where F35s in Missile Defense would always be destroyed if shot with laser - now have to laser them for a full second as it should be.

TWEAKS:

-Various dialog tweaks throughout the game based on feedback

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Lines for starting a convo with an NPC (”Hey there” and “Hello”) now have more variation and include using the person’s title to get their attention. (feedback requested and welcome for this)

-Info Console: ~25 articles updated and improved. 3 “breaking news” articles revised.

-Updated choreo and fixed “K15 arm through chair” glitch in pre-surrender K15 convo

-World Clock Times tuned to be more realistic

-VT tutorial Basic Training level: Removed the "completed tutorial" mode for Basic Training that spawned endless baddies if players finished the scenario - only served to confuse and is now depracated by all the other new VT scenarios. Means that Basic Training can now be repeated.

-Fixed dialog line where R25 talked about hostages where there are none in Basic Training

-Removed unnecessary stats from VT Basic Training scoreboard