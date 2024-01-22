Trial of Power - Patch 1.5 | 50% OFF!

Hello conquerors,

We're thrilled to introduce the final update to Trials of the Mind! This update brings one of the biggest gameplay twists in this new mode.

It's called "Trial of Power," and it's run on an energy from Seva & Omus which allows for a huge reality alternation.

This time with each wave your units placed on the bench re-roll, allowing to a powerful surprises with merging units or getting a perfect creature to empower your build. But this is a risk-and-reward system when having too many units outside a fight might result on loosing some of preciously summoned army.

The core essence of Trials of the Mind remains intact. Commanders face the daunting task of surviving through 45 relentless waves of enemies, including intense boss fights that will test your commander capabilities. But that's not all – the Trial of Focus offers three distinct difficulty levels, each designed to push your limits as a conqueror.

Finish them all to unlock heroes statues at the local quarters.

We're also celebrating the launch of this new mode with an exclusive discount available until February 5th, giving you the perfect opportunity to jump into the action and prove your skills!

Have fun!

Laughing Foxes